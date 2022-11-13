Saudi Deputy Interior Minister calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Visiting Saudi Arabia Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood has called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh M Shahriar Alam MP.

They sat down at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka on Sunday (13 November), said a press release.

State Minister and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Both sides recalled the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need to work together in all areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits.

State Minister expressed satisfaction with signing Makkah Road Initiative agreement which will enable the pre-immigration process of Hajj in Dhaka and ultimately ease the journey of Bangladeshi Hajis.

He also expressed Bangladesh's interest in buying Arabian crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

State Minister Shahriar Alam also briefed the visiting Deputy Interior Minister on the situation arising out of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals currently sheltered in Bangladesh and sought continued cooperation and support of Saudi Arabia for an early and sustainable solution to the crisis.