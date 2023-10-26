Business delegation heads off to Saudi Arabia to strengthen economic ties

To strengthen bilateral economic relationship between KSA and Bangladesh, the largest private business delegation in recent years to KSA has been organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) under the leadership of its President Barrister Sameer Sattar.

DCCI President Barrister Sameer Sattar is going to head one of the largest private business delegation to Saudi Arabia from 29 October to 2nd November, 2023 in line with the national priority of our much-needed economic diplomacy of the Government of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

With this epic target in mind and export market diversification, the DCCI is leading the largest ever business delegation in Saudi Arabia.

The 5 decade-long diplomatic relationship of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Bangladesh has reached into a new stature featured by evolving and trusted economic ties.

It is worth mentioning that the economic relation has ascended to unprecedented heights encompassing a substantial trade of nearly $2 billion - with increasing trade and investment cooperation in diverse sectors.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has set its transformational "Saudi vision 2030" initiative for new and advanced Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh also envisions graduating into an Upper Middle-income country by 2031 followed by a knowledge based and smart developed economy by 2041. These common transformational economic visions paved the scopes for unfolding excellent synergy to yield manifold benefits and premiums for the both nations. Foreseeing the remarkable potentials, the two countries aim to augment bilateral trade to $6 billion from current level exploring rewarding and safe investment both in conventional and unconventional sectors such as medical equipment, FMCG, heavy machinery, automobile, smart farming, halal products, fin-tech, logistics, infrastructure development, SEZs, EPZs and Hi-tech parks.

With this aspiration and economic priorities into account, the President of DCCI, Barrister Sameer Sattar is leading a 61-member diversified business delegation enshrining top-notch business leaders representing major sectors of Bangladesh including Agro and food-processing, tourism, real estate and construction, healthcare, skills and education, Information technology, Logistics, Textiles and other manufacturing industries.

During this trip, the DCCI anticipates high-level discussion and B2B sessions with key and prominent trade bodies in KSA including the Riyadh Chamber, Makkah Chamber and Madinah Chamber to confer the bilateral economic agenda towards a win-win and mutually beneficial economic relations. This timely delegation aspires to delve into untapped business opportunities, yielding dividends that are bound to fortify the shared interests of both nations in the years to come.

The delegation will leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on 28 October, 2023.