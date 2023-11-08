Labaid doctor's registration suspended over death by negligence

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council on Wednesday suspended the physician's registration of Dr ABM Safiullah, a Labaid doctor, for six months for causing a death by medical negligence.

The suspension order, effective from Thursday, would bar Safiullah from providing his services as a physician anywhere in the country.

Safiullah was a senior consultant at internal medicine department of the Labaid Specialised Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The medical body has found that Safiullah was careless and negligent while treating Md Mosharraf Hossain in July 2021 for Covid-19 complications. Mosharraf died later that month prompting his freshly widowed wife Rasheda Hossain to seek justice from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.

The council quizzed both the bereaved party and the accused and also conducted a thorough investigation before determining that Safiullah is complicit in Mosharraf's death.