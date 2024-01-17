DAB condemns transfer of 10 doctors for 'political reasons'

The Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) has alleged that 10 doctors supported by the organisation were transferred to different places in the country for their political leanings.

"10 doctors supported by DAB have been posted to different parts of the country from their workplace only because of political vendetta. Distinguished doctors have been devalued through this incident," DAB President Prof Harun Al Rashid and Secretary General Dr Md Abdus Salam said in a statement today (17 January).

They also said, "We call upon [authorities] to stop posting doctors [to different places] only for political reasons. Also, we strongly demand to restore them [transferred doctors] to their previous jobs.

"Otherwise, there is a possibility that the medical system will collapse."