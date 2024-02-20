Salman for using Maldives' experience to develop Bangladesh's tourism

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman today said Bangladesh wants to use the experience of Maldives to develop tourism sector.

"Apart from various products export and mutual investment opportunities, Bangladesh can work closely with Maldives to develop tourism sector," he said.

Salman said this while meeting with Principal Advisor to the President of Maldives on Trade and Investment Mohamed Ali Janah at the Gulshan office in the city.

During the meeting, they laid emphasis on fully utilising the potential of bilateral trade-investment opportunities.