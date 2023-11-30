Sajeeb Wazed takes questions on Smart Bangladesh in 'Let’s Talk' to be aired on Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 03:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The latest episode of CRI's signature initiative 'Let's Talk' features Sajeeb Wazed interacting with youths, taking part in an intense question-answer session over the present challenges and future aspirations.

This episode of 'Let's Talk' will be aired at 10 pm on Friday on Somoy TV.

Over 200 youths, mostly changemakers and super achievers, from different parts of the country placed questions on contemporary issues to Sajeeb Wazed, chairperson of Center for Research and Information (CRI).

The questions raised by youths revolved around challenges in regards to career opportunities, efforts to curb "brain drain" and the menace of fundamentalism, and future challenges and potentials for the job market. Sajeeb Wazed, credited with spearheading the Digital Bangladesh campaign – an electoral pledge of Awami League that saw unprecedented gains on digital landscape of the country – enthusiastically took questions from young members of the audience.

The question-and-answer session also covered plans to address the challenges of AI, and difference between the Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh campaigns.

Acknowledging the youths' frankness, Sajeeb Wazed, a Harvard graduate who served as ICT Affairs Advisor to the PM, candidly answered the questions and also took stock of issues facing the youths.

The question-answer session introduced by CRI offers a glimpse into burning issues for youths and provides a platform for often unheard young voices to raise their concerns in front of policymakers.

The fifty-first edition of "Let's talk", will be aired on a number of platforms alongside Somoy TV.

