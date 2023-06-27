Russia greets Bangladesh on Eid ul-Adha

Russia has extended warm wishes and sincere greetings on Eid ul-Adha to the Bangladeshi Muslims as well as pilgrims performing Hajj.

Ekaterina Semenova, Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh, has conveyed her message on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha

"On behalf of the Russian Embassy and myself, I would like to extend my warm wishes and sincere greetings on Eid ul-Adha to the Bangladeshi Muslims as well as pilgrims performing Hajj,"she said.

Ekaterina Semenova also noted "This holiday has been always marked by good undertakings and empathy, aspiration for self-improvement and spiritual growth. It reminds how it is important to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony, accept diversity of other beliefs and build connections between our communities."

She also added "It is heartening to see how the Muslims in Bangladesh gather to celebrate this festival with their friends and family in a joyful atmosphere. Everyone can fully experience the spirit of this holiday here through the kindness at the charity events and general hospitality of the people."

"Russia, as a home to millions of Muslims, appreciates the contribution by the Muslim community to the development of humanitarian ties with the foreign countries, including Bangladesh.May this auspicious holiday bring happiness, prosperity and strength to overcome all the hardships," the Russian diplomat said.