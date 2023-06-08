Rohingyas hold protest rally in Cox’s Bazar alleging ‘conspiracy to stop repatriation’

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:38 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rohingyas living in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya and Teknaf staged a human chain and held a protest rally today alleging conspiracy to stop their repatriation.

Rohingya residents from at least 13 camps took part in the demonstration which started at around 10am on Thursday (8 June).

During the rally, Rohingya community leaders said that they fled to Bangladesh in fear for their lives and to escape the persecution, murder and rape in Myanmar.

"The government of Bangladesh has given asylum on humanitarian grounds. For which the Rohingyas are grateful. Camp life here for 6 years is a captive life. We want to return to our home in Myanmar as soon as possible. Discussions are going on for this," they said.

They alleged a vested quarter is conspiring to stop the repatriation process.

Rohingya leaders also deemed the activities of the United Nations as duplicitous, saying, "Reducing the amount of ration, stopping the ration of those who want to return is mysterious."

 

 

