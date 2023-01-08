Rohingya miscreants abduct 4 farmers from Teknaf
Rohingya miscreants have reportedly abducted four farmers from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.
The abducted farmers are Abdus Salam, son of Abul Hossain; Abdur Rahman, son of Gura Mia; Muhib Ullah, son of Raja Mia; and Abdul Hakim, son of Raja Mia of Lechuaprang area under Hnila union.
Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard that the farmers were sleeping at a makeshift hut at the farmlands after driving away wild elephants from their maize fields on Saturday night. At that time, a group of 15-20 Rohingya miscreants abducted them at gunpoint.
He said Rohingya terrorists are active around the hills who had earlier abducted many farmers from the area.
Teknaf Police Station Inspector (investigation) Nasir Uddin Majumder said that no complaint has been received from the families of the abducted farmers yet.
A special team led by OC Abdul Halim has launched a search operation around the scene after receiving information from locals.
Earlier, Rohingya miscreants previously kidnapped 12 farmers in three phases from ward-4 of the union.
They were released in exchange for ransom.