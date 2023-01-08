Rohingya miscreants abduct 4 farmers from Teknaf

Rohingya miscreants have reportedly abducted four farmers from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The abducted farmers are Abdus Salam, son of Abul Hossain; Abdur Rahman, son of Gura Mia; Muhib Ullah, son of Raja Mia; and Abdul Hakim, son of Raja Mia of Lechuaprang area under Hnila union.

Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard that the farmers were sleeping at a makeshift hut at the farmlands after driving away wild elephants from their maize fields on Saturday night. At that time, a group of 15-20 Rohingya miscreants abducted them at gunpoint.

He said Rohingya terrorists are active around the hills who had earlier abducted many farmers from the area.

Photo: TBS

Teknaf Police Station Inspector (investigation) Nasir Uddin Majumder said that no complaint has been received from the families of the abducted farmers yet.

A special team led by OC Abdul Halim has launched a search operation around the scene after receiving information from locals.

Earlier, Rohingya miscreants previously kidnapped 12 farmers in three phases from ward-4 of the union.

They were released in exchange for ransom.