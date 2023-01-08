Rohingya miscreants abduct 4 farmers from Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 04:20 pm

Related News

Rohingya miscreants abduct 4 farmers from Teknaf

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rohingya miscreants have reportedly abducted four farmers from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The abducted farmers are Abdus Salam, son of Abul Hossain; Abdur Rahman, son of Gura Mia; Muhib Ullah, son of Raja Mia; and Abdul Hakim, son of Raja Mia of Lechuaprang area under Hnila union.

Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard that the farmers were sleeping at a makeshift hut at the farmlands after driving away wild elephants from their maize fields on Saturday night. At that time, a group of 15-20 Rohingya miscreants abducted them at gunpoint.

He said Rohingya terrorists are active around the hills who had earlier abducted many farmers from the area. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Teknaf Police Station Inspector (investigation) Nasir Uddin Majumder said that no complaint has been received from the families of the abducted farmers yet. 

A special team led by OC Abdul Halim has launched a search operation around the scene after receiving information from locals. 

Earlier, Rohingya miscreants previously kidnapped 12 farmers in three phases from ward-4 of the union. 

They were released in exchange for ransom.

Top News

Rohingya / abduction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

8h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

7h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

32m | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

2h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

2h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals