Road construction quality is subpar: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Road construction quality is subpar: Quader

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:12 pm
Road construction quality is subpar: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that quality is not being maintained in the construction of new roads.

"Four lane roads need renovation only after two years. Dhaka-Chittagong highway is being renovated after two years. For this, a separate project had to be undertaken. Nabinagar-Chandra four-lane road has become full of potholes in less than a year. What will we do with this four-lane?", said the minister at the agreement signing ceremony of SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development Project (Package-3) in the capital on Wednesday.

In his speech as the chief guest, the minister also said that the quality of construction should be considered first and the roads must always be protected.

"There are supposed to be 28 load control stations. But no one knows when they will be built. We are failing to protect the roads and they become damaged within a short time. We have to do whatever is necessary to protect the roads. We need to set up 28 axle load control stations," he said.

Mentioning that we need smart roads to build a "Smart Bangladesh", Quader said, "There is no need for new roads, existing roads need to be made smart. We will complete the ongoing projects while maintaining quality. There is no need for new road construction projects at the moment."

For the upgradation of Dhaka-Sylhet highway to six lanes, the Roads and Highways Department has signed agreements with two contractors – HEGO-MIR AKHTER JV for lot-5 and CHSIETC-SLGC-PDL JV for lot-6 at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel yesterday.

As per the agreements, the cost will be Tk1,232.95 crore for lot-5 and Tk1,085.34 crore for lot-6.

Under lot-5, a 15.7km road will be built from Sarail intersection to Budhanti bus stand. A total of 11 culverts, 11 bridges, one overpass and two foot overbridges will be constructed.

And under lot-6, a 19.1km road will be constructed from Budhanti bus stand to SM Spinning Mill. A total of 25 culverts, two foot overbridges and seven bridges will be constructed.

The implementation period of the two lots under this agreement will be four years with a one-year defect liability period while road management time will be six years.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / road construction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

12h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

11h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

1d | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

6h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

6h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes