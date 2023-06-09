Road accident in Munshiganj leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 10:17 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A road accident in Munshiganj's Gajaria area has left one person dead and three injured today.

"One passenger of a microbus was killed and three others including the driver were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Gajaria section of Munshiganj on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 3:30am on Friday (9 June)," Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost Incharge ASM Rashedul Islam told The Business Standard.

The deceased has been identified as Emdad Hossain Shawon, 28.

"The microbus was going from Dhaka to Noakhali's Begumganj. On the way, at around 3:30am, it collided with an unidentified vehicle at the Gajaria section of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The microbus was overturned by the impact. Following the accident, locals rescued the injured and sent them to Gajaria Upazila Health Complex, Emdad Hossain Shawon was declared dead by the duty doctor of the emergency department," the police official said. 

Alamin, the driver of the microbus, along with others who have been injured in the accident are admitted to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex.

"Emdad's body is currently in Gazaria Upazila Health Complex. We are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the microbus," ASM Rashedul Islam added.

Munshiganj / Accident

