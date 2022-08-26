Road accident kills 3 Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 11:26 am

Road accident kills 3 Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia

Three people, including two brothers, from Cumilla were killed when their car fell into a ditch in Al Qassim region of Saudi Arabia.

The incident took place on Thursday (25 August) at 1pm Bangladesh time.

The deceased were identified as Md Farooq, 24, and Md Parvez, 21, sons of Abul Kashem and Md Saddam, son of Abul Bashar. All of them hailed from Mirzapur village of Jholam South union under Monohargonj upazila in Cumilla.

Confirming the matter Jholam South Union Chairman Md Ashiqur Rahman Hiran said, Farooq went to Saudi Arabia three years ago. He got a job in a company there. He also took his younger brother Parvez to work for the same company three months ago. On the other hand, Saddam had also migrated to Saudi three years ago, he added. 

Farooq was driving his car to the market on Thursday afternoon. He was accompanied by his younger brother Pervez and colleague Saddam.

Their car lost control fell into a ditch while taking a turn before reaching Al Qassim. All three of them died on the spot, said the union chairman.

Monohargonj police station OC Safiul Alam said, "We have heard about the incident. I contacted the families of the deceased. We will do whatever it takes to help them."

Debbrat Ghosh, assistant director of Cumilla District Employment and Manpower Office said that all kinds of support will be given to the families to bring the bodies to the country.

