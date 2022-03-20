Revoking US sanctions on RAB a difficult issue: US Under Secretary 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

Revoking US sanctions on RAB a difficult issue: US Under Secretary 

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 03:39 pm
Revoking US sanctions on RAB a difficult issue: US Under Secretary 

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland today said the revocation of US-imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is a complex issue.

"However, all sorts of initiatives to resolve the matter would continue," she said while speaking at a press conference after attending the 8th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue at State Guest House - Padma - on Sunday (20 March) afternoon. 

Victoria Nuland also noted that there have been signs of progress in terms of extra-judicial killings in Bangladesh during the period of the last three months.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladesh has expressed deep concern over the ban on RAB at the dialogue.

Masud Bin Momen said, "We have clarified our position on issues such as democratic practices, freedom of the media, labour rights and religious harmony."

"We also at length discussed ways to increase trade and investment, as well as possible cooperation in the Blue Economy," he added.

Top News

US-Bangladesh / Bangladesh-US relationship / Bangladesh-US / RAB / Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

2h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

4h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

18h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

18h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

19h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine