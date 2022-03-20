Revoking US sanctions on RAB a difficult issue: US Under Secretary 

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland today said the revocation of US-imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is a complex issue.

"However, all sorts of initiatives to resolve the matter would continue," she said while speaking at a press conference after attending the 8th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue at State Guest House - Padma - on Sunday (20 March) afternoon.

Victoria Nuland also noted that there have been signs of progress in terms of extra-judicial killings in Bangladesh during the period of the last three months.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladesh has expressed deep concern over the ban on RAB at the dialogue.

Masud Bin Momen said, "We have clarified our position on issues such as democratic practices, freedom of the media, labour rights and religious harmony."

"We also at length discussed ways to increase trade and investment, as well as possible cooperation in the Blue Economy," he added.