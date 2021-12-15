Returnee migrants lost $2,000 on average during the pandemic: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:29 pm

Related News

Returnee migrants lost $2,000 on average during the pandemic: Study

Returnees from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and Iraq were among the worst victims

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:29 pm
Photo shows a returnee migrant worker. File Photo/UNB
Photo shows a returnee migrant worker. File Photo/UNB

A returnee migrant lost about $2,000 on average at their working place during the covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent study.

The victims left with back wages from two to nine months from mid-2020 till the end of this year amounting to more than Tk4.80 crore.

It was found that most of the victims did not get any salary after a lockdown was imposed from March 2020.

Returnees from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and Iraq were among the worst victims.

The findings of the study were presented Wednesday at a programme titled 'Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers' held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the city.

The study was conducted between August 2020 till December this year where around 300 cases were collected and analyzed from various districts. Welfare Association for the Rights of Bangladeshi Emigrants (WARBE) Development Foundation carried out the study.

The study showed that most of the victims were forcefully repatriated showing Covid-19 as the cause. Some didn't receive any salary before repatriation while their wages, service benefits, bonus or other opportunities were lost as well, said Syed Saiful Haque, Chairman, WARBE Development Foundation while presenting the findings.

Around 4.8 lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers returned from the destination countries during the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

"Wage theft is a large form of exploitation and basic human rights violation. But there is a lack of campaign for protecting rights of migrant workers compared to the rights of the refugees," said, Nazrul Islam Mithu, president of DRU.

He emphasized a massive mass media campaign and the proactive role of various Bangladesh missions abroad.

Razequzzaman Ratan, a trade union leader, said the campaign against wage theft has to continue to protect the migrants from being victims in future.

"There should be an international body that will organize a movement for protecting migrants' rights across the world. A global claim centre is also necessary so that the workers can complain of any rights violation including wage theft," he said.  

A previous study conducted by the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) published in August last found that around 67.7% of returnee migrants did not receive due wages in the destination countries while 38.7% received less wage amid the pandemic.

According to experts wage theft is the denial of wages or employee benefits rightfully owed to an employee.

Top News

migrants / Returnees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

12h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

5h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak