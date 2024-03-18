Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:15 pm

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
The photo was taken from Facebook
The photo was taken from Facebook

Renowned band singer Khalid died of a heart attack at 7:15pm today. 

His body is now at Comfort Hospital in capital's Green Road, music producer Isha Khan Duray said in a Facebook post.

He said musicians gathered at the hospital to bid final farewells to the musical legend.

Khalid, the lead vocalist of the Chime band, is best known for his songs "Shorolotar Protima," "Himaloy," "Kono Karonei," among dozens of other hit songs. 

Khalid gained popularity both as a band member and as a solo artist.

Throughout Khalid's music career, his band "Chime" released their first self-titled studio album in 1985. Until 2005, Chime released a total of five studio albums.

However, after 2005, there was a noticeable decline in the activities of the band "Chime".

