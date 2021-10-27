PM asks army to remain prepared in nation's need

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is speaking to journalists during a press briefing at Ganabhaban on October 4, 2021, to inform the media about the outcomes of her recent visit to the UNGA. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Bangladesh Army to remain always prepared to make the supreme sacrifice in any need of the nation alongside protecting the country's sovereignty.

"I believe, Bangladesh army will always remain prepared to make the highest sacrifice in any need of the nation alongside protecting the sovereignty of Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest a ceremony of handing over new flags to "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment" and national flag (national standard) to 10 units of Bangladesh Army, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said the Bangladesh army has been playing a pivotal role in facing natural and man-made disasters and the country's socio-economic, infrastructural and communicational development alongside guarding the country's sovereignty.

She added that the army personnel have also played a crucial role in preventing the Coronavirus under Operation Covid Shield.

The prime minister appreciated Bangladesh military personnel for earning global honour and dignity for the country by performing their duties with utmost professionalism.

She added: "Bangladesh Army by their sacrifice, dutifulness and professionalism in performing duties in establishing world peace and in foreign missions has achieved honour and dignity for the country, brightening its image in the international arena."

The prime minister said the "humanity of our military personnel" also impresses the commoners of those countries they are working for.

At the end of the programme, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed gave a vote of thanks to the premier.

Earlier, on behalf of the prime minister, the army chief handed over the national flag (national standard) to the respective commandants of 4,12 and 20 fields, 5 air defence regiment artillery, 5 and 7 riverine engineer battalions, 1 and 2 signal battalions, Army Aviation Group and Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy and new flag to "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment".