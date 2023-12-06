Rashad Ahamad elected MJN president; Kafayet Shakil secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 08:45 pm

Rashad Ahamad elected MJN president; Kafayet Shakil secretary

MJN was founded in 2018 to enrich the working journalists in the field of the marine sector in Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
Rashad Ahamad and Kafayet Shakil. Photo: UNB
Rashad Ahamad and Kafayet Shakil. Photo: UNB

Rashad Ahamad of New Age and Kafayet Shakil of Bangla Vision have been elected president and general secretary respectively, of the Marine Journalists' Network (MJN), a platform for journalists reporting on the marine environment and ocean economy.

Gazi Anowar, the chief election commissioner for the MJN election, announced the new committee for the 2024-2025 session following a unanimous decision of the members of the organisation at the biannual general meeting of the network held at a restaurant in the city on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Outgoing president Golam Mowla of Bangla Tribune and outgoing general secretary Sajed Razu of China Radio International were two other election commissioners.

Other office-bearers of the new executive committee are Vice President Ehsanul Haque Jasim of Daily Bangladesh Post, Joint General Secretary Sadia Chowdhury of Deepto TV, Finance Secretary Niloy Mamun of Daily Ittefaq, Organising Secretary Md Jahidul Islam of The Business Standard, Office, Publicity and Publication Secretary Faruque Ahmad Arif of Daily Protidiner Bangladesh, and International Affairs Secretary Mokarram Hossain of Ekhon TV.

The newly elected executive members of the committee are Jasim Uddin Mahir of Dhaka Post, Reza Mahmud of Daily New Nation, and Delowar Hossain Dolon of Daily Kalbela.

Meanwhile, the biannual general meeting took place with outgoing president Golam Mowla in the chair, while outgoing general secretary Sajed Razu moderated the event.

MJN was founded in 2018 to enrich the working journalists in the field of the marine sector in Bangladesh by facilitating information and also helping develop their skills.

