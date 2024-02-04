JU Chhatra League leader, 3 others arrested over rape allegation on campus

Crime

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 12:59 pm

Related News

JU Chhatra League leader, 3 others arrested over rape allegation on campus

“Regardless of who is involved, we will ensure that the culprits are punished," said JU Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 12:59 pm
Jahangirnagar University students protest in front of Mir Mosharraf Hall over the rape of a woman on campus. Photo: TBS
Jahangirnagar University students protest in front of Mir Mosharraf Hall over the rape of a woman on campus. Photo: TBS

The police have arrested four, including Jahangirnagar University (JU) Chhatra League Leader Mostafizur Rahman, in connection with the rape of a woman on the university campus.

"We have arrested four of the six accused in the incident. Operations are underway to arrest the remaining two," said Abdullah Hil Kafi, Dhaka district's additional police super (Crime and Ops and Traffic North division).

The arrested have been identified as Mostafijur Rahman, Md Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique and Hasanuzzaman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier last night (3 February), Mostafizur and Mamun allegedly raped a woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall while keeping her husband locked in a room of the dormitory.

The victim identified the accused as Mostafizur Rahman, a student of the 45th batch of the university's International Relations Department, and an outsider, Mamun, 45. 

"Mamun rented a room in our house. When my husband visited the JU campus with him yesterday, Mamun told him that he would be staying with Mostafizur at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall for a few days," said the victim.

"My husband then called me over phone and told me to bring some of Mamun's clothes to the campus. When I went there, Mamun took his belongings to the hall. Then they took me to the jungle near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall and said my husband would arrive here. Then Mostafizur and Mamun raped me at the place," she added.

Mostafizur, who is now expelled from JU Chhatra League following the rape allegations, was the international affairs secretary of the Awami League (AL) student wing. 

"Mostafiz has been expelled from the JU Chhatra League based on the allegations, with a recommendation from the central body for his permanent expulsion," said Akhtaruzzaman Sohel, president of the JU unit Chhatra League.

JU Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan said, "We are ready to assist the police in any way they require, including collecting CCTV footage from the hall.

"Regardless of who is involved, we will ensure that rapists are punished," he added.

Meanwhile, students of Jahangirnagar University have staged a demonstration in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall in protest at the incident. They demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for the culprits.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jahangirnagar University (JU) / rape / arrest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

4h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

1h | Panorama
Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

23h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

17h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

15h | Videos
Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

4h | Videos