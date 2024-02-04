JU Chhatra League leader, 3 others arrested over rape allegation on campus

Jahangirnagar University students protest in front of Mir Mosharraf Hall over the rape of a woman on campus. Photo: TBS

The police have arrested four, including Jahangirnagar University (JU) Chhatra League Leader Mostafizur Rahman, in connection with the rape of a woman on the university campus.

"We have arrested four of the six accused in the incident. Operations are underway to arrest the remaining two," said Abdullah Hil Kafi, Dhaka district's additional police super (Crime and Ops and Traffic North division).

The arrested have been identified as Mostafijur Rahman, Md Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique and Hasanuzzaman.

Earlier last night (3 February), Mostafizur and Mamun allegedly raped a woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall while keeping her husband locked in a room of the dormitory.

The victim identified the accused as Mostafizur Rahman, a student of the 45th batch of the university's International Relations Department, and an outsider, Mamun, 45.

"Mamun rented a room in our house. When my husband visited the JU campus with him yesterday, Mamun told him that he would be staying with Mostafizur at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall for a few days," said the victim.

"My husband then called me over phone and told me to bring some of Mamun's clothes to the campus. When I went there, Mamun took his belongings to the hall. Then they took me to the jungle near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall and said my husband would arrive here. Then Mostafizur and Mamun raped me at the place," she added.

Mostafizur, who is now expelled from JU Chhatra League following the rape allegations, was the international affairs secretary of the Awami League (AL) student wing.

"Mostafiz has been expelled from the JU Chhatra League based on the allegations, with a recommendation from the central body for his permanent expulsion," said Akhtaruzzaman Sohel, president of the JU unit Chhatra League.

JU Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan said, "We are ready to assist the police in any way they require, including collecting CCTV footage from the hall.

"Regardless of who is involved, we will ensure that rapists are punished," he added.

Meanwhile, students of Jahangirnagar University have staged a demonstration in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall in protest at the incident. They demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for the culprits.