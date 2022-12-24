Rangpur City polls: EC revises directives for journalists

TBS Report  
24 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 02:24 pm

In face of widespread criticism, the Election Commission (EC) has revised the directives issued for the journalists covering the upcoming Rangpur City Corporation polls on 27 December.

As per the revised circular sent to media on Saturday, journalists will not be allowed to stay more than ten minutes inside the room where the votes will be cast, not the polling station as implied earlier.

Apart from this, the rule that no special sticker will be provided for motorcycles remains in force.

"There was a typing mistake in the previous circular. It has now been corrected," EC Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman told The Business Standard.

"Journalists can stay in the polling station as long as they want, but they can stay near the polling booths for a maximum of 10 minutes," he added.

Earlier on 18 December, EC issued a circular listing 13 instructions for the media workers who will be collecting news of the Rangpur City Corporation election.

The previous circular noted that journos will be allowed no more than ten minutes inside a polling station where they would be able to collect information, take pictures and record videos only after notifying the presiding officer.  

A total of 3,93,994 voters cast their votes at 193 centres to elect the Rangpur mayor, 27 general ward councillors and 11 reserved ward councillors.

Voting will start at 8:30 am and continue till 4:30 pm without any break.

Director General of Election Training Institute Abdul Baten will serve as the returning officer of the Rangpur City Election.

The EC has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and CCTV cameras in the election, however, some 6035 electronic voting machines out of 10,759 stored in Rangpur region have been found to be defective.

