Rajuk seals off Sultan's Dine and Nawabi Bhoj on Bailey Road

Related News

The restaurants are situated a few metres away from the building which was engulfed in a fire on 29 February, said Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone.

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 02:53 pm
Photo Collage: TBS
Photo Collage: TBS

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has sealed off two restaurants – Sultan's Dine and Nawabi Bhoj – during a drive against buildings' fire safety negligence and anomalies at Bailey Road today (5 March).

The restaurants are situated a few metres away from the building which was engulfed in a fire on 29 February, said Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone.

The fire incident had left 46 dead.

The raid was being conducted under the leadership of Rajuk Executive Magistrate Monir Hussain.

Officials of Rajuk said the people in charge of Sultan's Dine restaurant could not show any documents despite saying they have all the paperwork.

The next steps will be taken after Sultan's Dine shows the documents, officials added.

Earlier, Rajuk officials started the raid around 11am today. 

On hearing the news of the raid, the officials and employees of Nawabi Bhoj closed the restaurant and fled. 

Later, Nawabi Bhoj was sealed by Rajuk.

Also, Capital Siraj Centre was fined Tk2 lakh for not updating the fire clearance. 

Sarfuddin, director of the Capital Siraj Center building, said, "We have everything up to date. Only the fire clearance has not yet been received."

Swiss Bakery was also fined for not complying with fire safety regulations.

 

