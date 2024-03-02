Owners 'managed' Rajuk officials to run businesses illegally in Bailey Road building: Police

Green Cozy Cottage had no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Green Cozy Cottage had no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The owner of Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road along with other restaurant owners had been operating business illegally by "managing the shop inspectors of Rajuk," according to the police.

Police filed a case on Friday night against Amin Mohammad Group and three persons over the deadly fire at the Bailey Road shopping mall.

In the case statement, police mentioned that the restaurants were set up illegally in the building by "managing shop inspectors of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)".

According to the statement, with the connivance of the building owner and the manager, the proprietors of various restaurants within the building have been storing a large number of gas cylinders on the ground floor and have been using these gas cylinders and gas stoves in a negligent, reckless, careless and dangerous manner without regard for public safety.

The statement said one such gas cylinder, stored in the kitchen of "Chumuk" restaurant, exploded, triggering a fire that engulfed the building, causing deaths and injuries through burns and suffocation to individuals in restaurants and shops on various floors.

The building, where 46 people were killed in a tragic fire, had permission for office use, not for restaurants and eateries, Rajuk's Chief Town Planner Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard over the phone on Friday.

The six-storey building housed eight restaurants, along with a juice bar and a tea coffee shop. There were also retail outlets for mobile phones, electronic equipment, and clothing.

The fire in the commercial building broke out around 9:50pm Thursday. 13 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the fire under control at around 11:50pm.

