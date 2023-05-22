Rajshahi's ex-mayor Khairuzzaman Liton submits nomination for city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 07:41 pm

Related News

Rajshahi's ex-mayor Khairuzzaman Liton submits nomination for city polls

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 07:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A day after resigning from the post of Rajshahi City Corporation mayor, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton submitted his nomination paper today for contesting the upcoming city polls.

The former Rajshahi mayor submitted his nomination paper to Regional Election Officer Delowar Hossain at 2pm Monday (22 May).

Liton was accompanied by around 20 leaders and activists of Awami League while submitting the nomination paper. 

According to electoral code of conduct, candidates are limited to a maximum of five individuals accompanying them during the collection and submission of nomination papers.

When asked about the violation of electoral code of conduct, Regional Election Officer Delowar Hossain said, "There were no more than five people along with Khairuzzaman Liton." 

However, a photograph captured during Liton's nomination submission clearly depicts the presence of at least 15 leaders from the Awami League.

When enquired about the photo, Delowar Hossain stated, "Most of the people in the photo are journalists. There were over 100 journalists present at that time."

"I have submitted the nomination paper today as a mayoral candidate nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League. I am aware that the city dwellers have some unfulfilled hopes. I am committed to fulfill them in the upcoming five years if given the opportunity," Liton said.

Mentioning that employment will be the first priority in his election manifesto, Liton said, "With the cooperation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I want to transform Rajshahi into a dynamic and industrious city."

Liton was elected mayor for the second time in the Rajshahi City Corporation mayoral election on 30 July 2018.

The Rajshahi City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 21 June. 
 

Top News

Khairuzzaman Liton / Rajshahi City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

3h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

4h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

6h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

6h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities