Rajshahi's ex-mayor Khairuzzaman Liton submits nomination for city polls

A day after resigning from the post of Rajshahi City Corporation mayor, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton submitted his nomination paper today for contesting the upcoming city polls.

The former Rajshahi mayor submitted his nomination paper to Regional Election Officer Delowar Hossain at 2pm Monday (22 May).

Liton was accompanied by around 20 leaders and activists of Awami League while submitting the nomination paper.

According to electoral code of conduct, candidates are limited to a maximum of five individuals accompanying them during the collection and submission of nomination papers.

When asked about the violation of electoral code of conduct, Regional Election Officer Delowar Hossain said, "There were no more than five people along with Khairuzzaman Liton."

However, a photograph captured during Liton's nomination submission clearly depicts the presence of at least 15 leaders from the Awami League.

When enquired about the photo, Delowar Hossain stated, "Most of the people in the photo are journalists. There were over 100 journalists present at that time."

"I have submitted the nomination paper today as a mayoral candidate nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League. I am aware that the city dwellers have some unfulfilled hopes. I am committed to fulfill them in the upcoming five years if given the opportunity," Liton said.

Mentioning that employment will be the first priority in his election manifesto, Liton said, "With the cooperation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I want to transform Rajshahi into a dynamic and industrious city."

Liton was elected mayor for the second time in the Rajshahi City Corporation mayoral election on 30 July 2018.

The Rajshahi City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 21 June.

