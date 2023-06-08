Islami Andolan pledges corruption-free Rajshahi, improved lifestyle in Barishal

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:02 pm

Islami Andolan Bangladesh-nominated mayoral candidate Faizul Karim has promised to work for improving the lifestyle of Barishal city dwellers, while the party's mayoral candidate Maulana Murshid Alam has pledged to make Rajshahi city corruption-free.

Faizul and Murshid declared their respective manifestoes in separate events on Thursday to attract voters ahead of the polls to Barishal and Rajshahi city corporations scheduled for 12 and 21 June respectively.  

"The city dwellers are suffering due to adulterated food and drinking water, and we want to eradicate the problem by taking necessary measures. We want to make the city beggar-free, which is possible by improving the lifestyle of the poor and low-income people," said

Faizul while announcing a 17-point manifesto at a restaurant in the city.

The manifesto was announced focusing on safe foods, drinking water, poverty alleviation, and improved lifestyle, along with reducing holding tax.

Faizul also has put emphasis on creating job opportunities by making the city favourable for business and industry.

His manifesto mentions that a separate female market would be set up and work opportunities would be created for women so that they can earn and buy their necessary goods safely.

Faizul would spread religious education in mosques, temples and churches for all religious people, as per the manifesto.

He also said that he would introduce free medical facilities for city dwellers.

The Islami Andolon would make the city free from drugs, terrorists, extortion, and grabbers for ensuring the safety and security of city dwellers, says the manifesto.

Murshid's manifesto focuses on development, transparency

Maulana Murshid Alam, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh-nominated candidate for Rajshahi city polls, has pledged to make the city corruption-free and develop it in a planned manner.

In his 29-point election manifesto, Murshid also pledged to make the city corporation's services public-friendly and to achieve 100% transparency in all operations through enhanced accountability measures. 

Additionally, the manifesto emphasises the implementation of an efficient system devised by experts to construct sustainable and upgraded roads, as well as to address the issue of waterlogging effectively.

In the manifesto, Murshid also promised that if he is elected mayor, the holding tax for individuals constructing new buildings will be waived, and the trade licence fee will be halved to stimulate business growth and expansion.

He further said that if he becomes mayor, he will arrange safe drinking water for the city dwellers.

The manifesto also encompasses key initiatives such as the preservation and maintenance of the Padma River, curbing noise, air, and environmental pollution, combating food adulteration, fostering an educated city, and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

