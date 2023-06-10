Liton vows to expand city areas to 350 square km if wins in Rajshahi mayoral election

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton is intended to expand the city areas to 350 square kilometers from the existing 96 square kilometer if re-elected in the upcoming mayoral election of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

"If re-elected, I want to ensure modern civic facilities through construction of widened roads, improved drainage, decorative street light, parks, schools, colleges, graveyards and Eidgah in the expanded areas," he added.

Khairuzzaman Liton came up with the assurance while sharing views with cross-sections of people coming from Charghat and Bagha upazilas at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) on Saturday.

Liton, who is a presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, is contesting in the RCC mayoral election scheduled to be held on 21 June after getting nomination from his party.

In addition to generating employment opportunities for around 50,000 people, Liton has planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a river city adjacent to the city protection embankment.

As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the river city might be built on the left bank.

Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where flood water remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake.

The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added.

"Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," Liton said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be eased as well.

Liton told the journalists five more flyovers will be constructed for the overall development of the metropolis to free it from traffic congestion.

The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.

Earlier, the city corporation constructed two flyovers for the first time in Rajshahi city.

Various other development works are being implemented as part of the city corporation's Tk2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City' at present.

Many of those have become visible which are being acclaimed by people of both home and abroad.

Liton has plans for establishing an agricultural university, more standard schools and colleges along with turning the city into a tourism one to attract more tourists.

Creation of job opportunities issue will get priority through establishing small and medium enterprises during his next mayoral term, Liton added.