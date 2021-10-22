Rajshahi ‘to own’ Fazli mangoes

The country's northwestern Rajshahi region is known for its delicious mangoes.

This time Mango's bond with Rajshahi has become stronger as the Fazli variety has been recognised as a unique product of Rajshahi and been given the geographical indication (GI) tag.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Now the Fazli mango will be registered internationally as 'Fazli Mango of Rajshahi'.

Confirming the information, Alim Uddin, Chief Scientific Officer of Rajshahi Fruit Research Center, said that the recognition was given in response to the application of his organisation.

The department of patents, designs and trademarks (DPDT) published a general notice on October 6 as part of securing this certification.

If no local or foreign entities raise objections over this move in the next two months – starting from the journals' publication – the fruit will be GI certified and internationally recognised.

Although Fazli is cultivated in nine upazilas throughout the country, Bagha and Charghat upazilas account for most of the harvest.

Fazli was renowned in the markets of neighbouring India as "Bagha Fazli" as far back as 200 years ago, CSO Alim added.

It belongs to the "Nobi Mousumi," variety of mangoes and can only be grown in the Rajshahi region because of its specific weather and soil requirements, he added.

The mango ripens from the second week of July and lasts until the second week of August

IIt takes 7 to 8 days for the fruit to ripen.

The fruit takes about five and a half months for the fruit to mature from flowering.

The skin of Fazli mango is almost green to light yellowish.

The colour of the shell is yellow.

Fazli mango is delicious and sweet to eat. The shell is thin, the kernels are long, flat and thin.