Mango business gains momentum after Eid holidays in Rajshahi

After the Eid holidays, mango trading gained momentum in different markets in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Naogaon districts, with delicious varieties of seasonal fruit appearing in the markets at high prices.

Mango production this year is comparatively lower due to prolonged heat, which triggered market prices and caused economic hardship among consumers in general.

With the mercury rising to unbearable levels, farmers of seasonal fruit were very much worried that the heat may affect the harvest.

In spite of the odd situation, the markets famous for mango business, including Baneswar, Shaheb Bazar, Haragram, Upashahar, Shalbagan, Rajabari, Godagari, Kansat and Rohanpur, have got an eye-catching look at the present, making the local economy vibrant.

The sweetest varieties of mango - like Langra, Khirsapat, and Himsagar - are now in the final stage, while the farmers and traders have been harvesting some other varieties following the instructions of the local administration.

Harvesting of Fazli and Amrapali has been going on for the last couple of days. Ashwina and BARI Mango-4 varieties will be harvested within the next couple of weeks.

Abu Sayeed, a trader at Baneswar Bazar in Puthiya upazila, said all the varieties are currently being sold at high prices according to size and quality in wholesale markets.

Many small businessmen are seen selling mangoes on roadsides or vending at localities on rickshaw vans and carriers.

Montu Sarker, lease-holder of Baneswar Bazar, said farmers and traders are seen harvesting mangoes after getting instruction from the district administration this year.

That's why mangoes in markets such as Gopalbhog, Himsagar, Langra, Lakhna, and some other indigenous varieties have ripened naturally.

Abu Forman Ali, 53, a wholesale trader, said Langra and Himsagar mangoes are being sold at Tk3,500-4,500 per mound according to quality, while the native varieties are sold at Tk3,500-4,000.

In addition to the market, hat and other growth centres, the mango-based trade and business have changed the rural economic scenario of the region as a whole.

"We are selling 30 mounds of mangoes at Tk3,500-4,500 per mound on an average daily," said Jamal Uddin, a mango trader of Shaheb Bazar.

Besides, large quantities of mangoes are being sent daily to other places in the country, including the capital, Dhaka, from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj by passenger coaches, trains, trucks and private vehicles.

Meanwhile, the online trading of mangoes has peaked everywhere in the region, benefitting both the sellers and buyers.

Business on online platforms has gained popularity in reaching the mangoes to the doorsteps of buyers amid the pandemic situation.

Many of the young entrepreneurs in the region are selling mangoes online using Facebook and WhatsApp.

With this breakthrough, employment scopes for many people have been generated, and mango growers are getting fair prices.

Consumers are also getting formalin-free and fresh mangoes in a timely manner according to their demands.

Mahmudul Faruque, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said there are more than 2.65 lakh mango growers and orchard owners in the region comprising Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts.

Around 1.30 lakh people are engaged in various activities related to mango harvesting, segregating, packaging, transporting and marketing.

He said 12,07,263 tonnes of mangoes were harvested last season, but there is an apprehension of declining mango yield this year.

In Chapainawabganj, there are orchards on 37,604 hectares of land with the prediction of yielding 4.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes.

In Naogaon, another mango-producing district, around 4.32 lakh tonnes of mangoes are expected from 30,300 hectares of land.

Rajshahi district is expected to yield around 2.60 lakh tonnes of mangoes from 19,602 hectares of land this year.