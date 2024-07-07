Bagha municipality mayor sent to jail over AL leader's death in Rajshahi

A Rajshahi court yesterday (6 July) sent five people, including Bagha Municipality Mayor Akkas Ali, to jail in connection with the death of Bagha upazila Awami League (AL) general secretary Ashraful Islam Babul.

Apart from the mayor, the other four accused are Majnu, Tutul, Abdur Rahman and Swapan.

Rajshahi Senior Judicial Magistrate-3 Court Judge Shariful Islam passed the order after police produced them before court following their arrest from the capital, said Muhammad Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of district police detective branch.

Police have submitted a five-day remand prayer for the accused, he added.

On 22 June, Babul was seriously injured in a clash between two factions of AL in Bagha. He died on 26 June while undergoing treatment.

Bagha upazila Jubo League leader Shahinul Haque Pintu filed a case over the incident against 46 named and 200 unnamed people.