Rail communication with Rajshahi restored after 4 hours as quota protesters withdraw blockade

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 09:21 pm

RU students blocking railway tracks near Station Bazar area on 12 July night. Photo: Bulbul Habib/TBS
RU students blocking railway tracks near Station Bazar area on 12 July night. Photo: Bulbul Habib/TBS

Rail communication between Rajshahi and the rest of the country has been restored after four hours as anti-quota protesters withdrew their blockade for the day at around 9:00pm, according to our correspondent reporting from the spot.

Earlier today (12 July), students from the Rajshahi University blocked the railway tracks near the Station Bazar area adjacent to the university at around 5:00pm, demanding reform of the quota system for government jobs and justice for reported attacks on protesters yesterday.

The blockade effectively cut off rail communication with the rest of the country.

"Two trains were stuck at Rajshahi Railway Station due to students' blockade," Rajshahi Railway Station manager Abdul Karim told The Business Standard in the evening.

"The inter-city Tungipara Express was scheduled to leave at 5:00pm, but the train could not leave due to the blockade. Besides, the Pabna-bound Dhalarchar Express train was supposed to leave at 3:30pm, but the train entered Rajshahi after 4pm. Then the wash took about an hour. For this reason, it was not possible for the train to leave. There are no more trains for now," he added.

Speaking during the blockade today, the RU protesters called for the quota ratio in all government jobs to be cut down to 5% by passing a law in the parliament. 

"We are conducting the movement in coordination with the whole country… The quota system should be reformed in all grades by keeping a minimum ratio of 5%," Tofayel Ahmed, a master's student at the RU who is participating in the protest, said.

The protesters announced that they had plans to block the railway tracks till 10:00pm, but as the Dhaka University students had ended their protest early, RU students decided to follow suit.

Earlier on the day, protesters in the capital ended demonstrations in the Shahbagh intersection demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs and justice for reported attacks on protesters by police.

Organisers have announced to hold symbolic meetings across university campuses tomorrow to discuss further steps, our correspondent reported from the spot at around 7:00pm.

According to the announcement, the organisers have called for a press conference tomorrow at 6:00pm near the Dhaka University central library where they will disclose the next steps regarding the movement.

