Palak orders Tk2 lakh refund to defrauded Parul Begum

Corruption

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 12:50 am

Related News

Palak orders Tk2 lakh refund to defrauded Parul Begum

Her plight came to light following media reports about her suicide attempt over the non-recovery of money deposited in the post office

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 12:50 am
Parul Begum. Photo: Collected
Parul Begum. Photo: Collected

Parul Begum, who was defrauded by the postmaster of Tanore in Rajshahi, will be refunded her deposited Tk2 lakh.

The Directorate of Posts decided upon the direction of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

In the presence of Palak, the directorate officials had a meeting in the capital to address the alleged embezzlement of customers' money at the Tanore Post Office and other similar cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Parul's plight came to light following media reports about her suicide attempt due to the non-recovery of her Tk2 lakh deposited in the family savings certificate. This prompted the state minister to order stringent actions against corrupt officials within the department.

Director General of the Directorate of Posts Tarun Kanti Sikder explained that Parul Begum had purchased a family savings certificate worth Tk2 lakh and received interest over the first tenure.

"However, during the reinvestment for the second term, she gave the money to Mohammad Moksed Ali without obtaining an official receipt. Therefore, the directorate is not liable for the trust-based financial transaction," he said.

Despite this, the state minister directed the recovery of the misappropriated money from the concerned postmaster to assist Parul. Additionally, necessary measures will be taken against the unethical financial practices of the Upazila Postmaster involved.

In the meeting, Palak instructed officials to identify and prevent such discrepancies across the country, ensuring transparency and accountability within the postal system.

He stressed the need to raise awareness about conducting transactions at post offices only with official receipts.

"The integrity of the entire postal family should not be tarnished due to a few dishonest employees," stated Palak. "To maintain the dignity of the postal service and its acceptability among the citizens of Bangladesh, we must take immediate action to prevent dishonest and unlawful activities."

"We aim to increase the quality of service of the Directorate of Posts, ensure proper use of resources, and deliver seamless services to the citizens, particularly in rural areas, to bring smiles to their faces," the state minister added.

Bangladesh

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Fraud / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

5h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

9h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

17h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

3h | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

4h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

4h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

6h | Videos