Rains, thunderstorms likely to persist in next few days: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
28 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:19 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The country is experiencing scattered rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country due to the impact of a localized low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

This weather condition is expected to persist for the next few days, said the weather office on Friday.

According to the regular bulletin of Met office, rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Baishal, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.

In Dhaka, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy with a possibility of scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The highest temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to be moderate to high.

In the northern region of Bangladesh, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy with occasional rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The temperature is likely to range between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius with moderate to high humidity.

The central regions of the country are also experiencing scattered rain and thunderstorms with cloudy weather. The temperature is expected to range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius with moderate humidity.

In the southern region of Bangladesh, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with occasional rain and thunderstorms. The temperature is likely to range between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius with moderate to high humidity.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Thursday.

The highest temperature today is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the lowest temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to vary from moderate to high.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised people to take necessary precautions during the rain and thunderstorms and to stay indoors as much as possible.

Furthermore, it also advised fishermen and maritime ports to exercise caution and remain alert for possible rough to very rough sea conditions in the Bay of Bengal.

