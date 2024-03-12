Rain likely in Dhaka, 2 other divisions this week: BMD

Bangladesh

UNB
12 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:29 pm

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions in the next two days.

According to a Met Office bulletin, the weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

Besides, rain or thundershowers are likely in Khulna and Barishal divisions on Wednesday. The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country

Day temperature and night temperature may rise during the period.

BMD also forecast that Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions and the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali may experience rain or thundershowers in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Thursday.

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the period.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangmati at 33.8 degrees Celsius on Monday and lowest in Chattogtam's Sitakundu at 13.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

