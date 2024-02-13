Railway catering contracts to be cancelled in case of substandard food service: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 07:10 pm

A file photo of Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim. Photo: Collected

The government will terminate the contract with catering service providers if substandard food is served in trains, Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today (13 February).

"If the food is not up to standard, the railways will cancel the contract with the catering service providers," he said while speaking at a discussion at the Rail Bhaban.

Mentioning that passengers have raised concerns about catering providers serving stale bread and unpleasant-smelling food, he said, "It is imperative for those managing catering services to enhance the overall food quality."

The minister directed officials concerned to conduct regular monitoring of food quality.

"Enhanced cleanliness measures are necessary to meet the passengers' needs on trains. Complaints about unclean trains and unusable toilets are unacceptable and should be addressed promptly," he added.

