Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday has appointed Bangladesh's Rabab Fatima as high representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states (UNOHRLLS).

She replaces Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica who was appointed as chef de cabinet.

The secretary-general extended his appreciation and gratitude to Heidi Schroderus-Fox of Finland, who is the deputy to the high representative and director of UN-OHRLLS, for her dedication and commitment as acting high representative.

Fatima brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international civil service, encompassing bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policy-making, advocacy, programme planning and implementation.

She is the current ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

Earlier, she was the ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan (2016-2019), director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2015-2016), regional representative for South Asia (2007-2011) and regional adviser for South and Southwest Asia and regional adviser for climate change and migration (2012-2015) of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Geneva, and head of human rights at the Commonwealth Secretariat, London (2006-2007).

Fatima joined diplomatic service in 1989 and served in various capacities in MoFA and Bangladesh Missions in New York, Kolkata, Geneva and Beijing.

She holds a master's degree in international relations and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and a bachelor's degree in social science from the University of Canberra, Australia.