Ambassador Rabab Fatima to lead UN Women Executive Board

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

Ambassador Rabab Fatima to lead UN Women Executive Board

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:03 pm
Rabab Fatima at UNGA/Twitter
Rabab Fatima at UNGA/Twitter

Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh's permanent representative to the United Nations, has been elected as the President of the UN Women Executive Board.

She will be leading the Executive Board in 2022, alongside Ambassador Kyslytsya of Ukraine and Ambassador Valtýsson of Iceland.

Rabab Fatima replaced Ambassador Fanday Turay, the new permanent representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, at the election held virtually on Tuesday (11 January).

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous welcomed the newly elected bureau.

She said to Rabab Fatima, "I am confident that under the leadership of Her Excellency, Rabab Fatima as President of the Executive Board will take UN Women into its second decade with the purpose to serve all women and girls around the world."

Ambassador Rabab Fatima took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude and her willingness to carry on the great work in line with UN Women's mandate.

She said, "Thank you @unwomenchief  for your support. I am honoured for this opportunity to lead the @UN_Women ExB for 2022. Look forward to working closely with you & Vice Presidents from flag of Argentina, Sierra Leone, Iceland, and Ukraine to take forward our agenda for women's empowerment & gender equality everywhere! @BDMOFA."

The Executive Board is the governing body of UN Women and the primary forum for interaction with the member states. It provides advice on a range of issues while holding discussions on the status of women and girls in the context of global development opportunities and challenges: on the upcoming CSW, on our Covid response.

Rabab Fatima served as President of the Executive Board of UNICEF in 2020 and Vice President of the Executive Boards of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Board in 2021.   

Top News

Rabab Fatima / Ambassador Rabab Fatima / UN Women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

45m | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

2h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

18h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

18h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

18h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment