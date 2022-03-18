International solidarity key to achieving DPoA for LDCs: Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

International solidarity key to achieving DPoA for LDCs: Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 04:09 pm
Rabab Fatima at UNGA/Twitter
Rabab Fatima at UNGA/Twitter

Bangladesh has underscored the need for "international solidarity and partnership" in achieving the concrete commitments and deliverables of the Doha Programme of Action (DPoA) for the least developed countries (LDCs).

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Ambassador Rabab Fatima, said these while addressing the first part of the 5th United Nations Conference on the LDCs (LDC5) in the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations in New York on Thursday. 

Ambassador Fatima, along with the Permanent Representative of Canada Ambassador Robert Rae, co-chaired the preparatory process of this conference.

The general assembly had earlier decided to hold the LDC5 conference in two parts. The second part will take place from 5-9 March, 2023, in Doha, according to a message received from New York. 

The first part of the conference has been organised to adopt the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs – a decade-long development roadmap for these countries. The second part will focus on other substantive issues, where heads of states and governments are expected to attend.

Speaking on behalf of the two co-chairs, Ambassador Fatima highlighted the unprecedented crisis created by the pandemic and uneven and inequitable responses to tackle it.

She commended the commitment and solidarity of the member states to adopt the DPoA, which provides an ambitious and well-defined action agenda for the LDCs and their development partners for the decade 2022-31. 

She requested everyone to support the follow-up and monitoring mechanism of the DPoA with due diligence for its successful implementation. The ambassador also urged the international community and the development partners to remain deeply engaged with the LDCs during the entire cycle of the DPOA implementation. 

In this regard, she underscored the need for integrating the DPOA in the strategic plans and country programmes of the UN agencies, funds and programmes to ensure that the UN's impact on the LDCs matches their needs and ground realities.

At the outset of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was elected as the president of the LDC5 conference.

Ambassador Fatima thanked him and Qatar for the leadership and support to host the 5th United Nations Conference on the LDCs. 

The meeting was also attended by Lazarus Chakwera, president of Malawi, as the global chair of the LDCs and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, among others. 

Top News

Ambassador Rabab Fatima

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

7h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

20h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

21h | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

23h | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh