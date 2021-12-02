Int’l community must make efforts to put an end to Israeli aggression crisis: Rabab Fatima 

Rabab Fatima speaking today at the plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the agenda item- Question of Palestine

The international community must make genuine efforts to address the root causes of the Palestinian crisis, and put an end to the Israeli aggression, said Ambassador Rabab Fatima.

She came up with the remarks while speaking today at the plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the agenda item- Question of Palestine.

"We must ensure Israel's compliance with all international human rights and humanitarian laws, and relevant UN resolutions, including resolution 2334 (2016)", she said.

In her statement, Ambassador Fatima reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering and steadfast support to the just cause of the people of Palestine for an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.

She referred to the deteriorating situation in occupied Palestinian territory due to demolitions and seizures of homes and structures, and expulsions, forced displacement and bloodshed of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

Ambassador Fatima said that these were blatant disregard to UN resolutions and international human rights and humanitarian law.

The Bangladesh Ambassador said that the culture of impunity must end and the perpetrators of the atrocity crimes committed against the Palestinian civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must be held accountable.

She welcomed the ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate these crimes and also the developments in the International Criminal Court in this regard.

She commended the work of UNRWA and emphasized on addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinians including the Covid-19 recovery related needs.

She also urged the international community to increase its support to UNRWA.



The Bangladesh Permanent Representative called upon the international community to act in a way to achieve a just, lasting, comprehensive and peaceful solution to the Palestine question through the recognition of an independent State of Palestine with its rightful place in the United Nations.

"The continuation of the Palestinian debate here is a stark reminder of the international community's failure to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people", she added.