Quran burning: Foreign ministry summons chargé d’affaires of Swedish embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Chargé d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka regarding the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden.

According to a ministry press release, the ministry strongly condemned the despicable act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Bangladesh expressed grave concern over such heinous acts of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims in the name of "freedom of expression".

Bangladesh yet again urged all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The incident occurred as Muslims around the world began marking the Eid al-Azha holiday and as the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine and Afghanistan, condemned this incident.