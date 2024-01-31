Quality migration yet to be ensured despite record overseas employment: RMMRU

There are expats across the world, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia, who contribute much more to the Bangladeshi story. Photo: Bloomberg
There are expats across the world, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia, who contribute much more to the Bangladeshi story. Photo: Bloomberg

Bangladesh has not ensured quality labour migration despite sending a record 1.3 million workers abroad last year, according to the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU).

"We need to prioritise quality migration. This does not imply that we will not have less-skilled (unskilled) migration, as it is a necessity. Quality migration ensures that even for less-skilled migrants, their rights are established. It's crucial to strike the right balance for a fair deal," Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of RMMRU said during the publication of annual report of the organization titled "Dynamics and nature of labor migration from Bangladesh 2023".

Highlighting efforts for quality migration, she mentioned, "The ILO is involved in initiatives like prior learning certification. Individuals heading to South Korea undergo training through the Happy Return Programme while still in that country. The focus is on preparing them for their return and future prospects back home."

She went on to say, "Despite the proliferation of training centres, there is a lack of budget allocation directed towards ensuring quality. Additionally, there is a mismatch, as not all individuals trained for quality go abroad. Only a small percentage of those skilled through our training centres end up working overseas.

"People going abroad in large numbers are the ones agencies can extract money. So, it's not just about improving skills; we need to take measures to compel agencies hire these [skilled] people."

Overseas Employment / Labour Migration / Bangladesh

