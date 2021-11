Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader called for immediate arrest of the killers of Cox's Bazar district unit Sramik League President Johirul Islam Sikder.

He made the call in a statement today and condemned the killing of Johirul.

In a message of condolence, he also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.