Python lays 40 eggs for the fifth time in Sreemangal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

Python lays 40 eggs for the fifth time in Sreemangal

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A python at the Bannayaprani Sheba Foundation in Srimangal has laid 40 eggs for the fifth time.

The mother python started laying eggs from Sunday evening and is now incubating the eggs in a coil.

Sajal Dev, director of the Sheba Foundation, said the mother python was rescued from the Mirzapur area of the upazila about 10 years ago. Since then it has been at the Sheba Foundation.

The python has laid eggs four times with around 40 eggs each time, he said adding that only once did the eggs not hatch.

About 100 offsprings have been sent back to the Lawachara forest till now.

"From the previous experience we can say that the baby snakes will hatch from the egg in about 60 days. In the past the eggs sometimes hatched in 58 or 59 days as well", said Sajal.

He added that as part of special care, the mother python would not be disturbed and no one should be allowed to approach her so that she does not feel unsafe.

Snake / pythons / eggs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter