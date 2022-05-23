Python lays 40 eggs for the fifth time in Sreemangal

Photo: TBS

A python at the Bannayaprani Sheba Foundation in Srimangal has laid 40 eggs for the fifth time.

The mother python started laying eggs from Sunday evening and is now incubating the eggs in a coil.

Sajal Dev, director of the Sheba Foundation, said the mother python was rescued from the Mirzapur area of the upazila about 10 years ago. Since then it has been at the Sheba Foundation.

The python has laid eggs four times with around 40 eggs each time, he said adding that only once did the eggs not hatch.

About 100 offsprings have been sent back to the Lawachara forest till now.

"From the previous experience we can say that the baby snakes will hatch from the egg in about 60 days. In the past the eggs sometimes hatched in 58 or 59 days as well", said Sajal.

He added that as part of special care, the mother python would not be disturbed and no one should be allowed to approach her so that she does not feel unsafe.