Two firms fined Tk3.5cr for egg price manipulation

Markets

BSS
24 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 08:13 pm

Related News

Two firms fined Tk3.5cr for egg price manipulation

BSS
24 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 08:13 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has fined two leading poultry farms - Diamond Egg Ltd and CP Bangladesh - a total of Tk3.5 crore for their alleged collusive practices in artificially increasing the prices of eggs.

To this end, the judgment was published on Wednesday. Earlier, the commission gave a final order on this matter last Monday.

As per the judgment, Diamond Egg will have to pay Tk2.5 crore and CP Bangladesh Tk1 crore in 30 days from the day the order was issued, BCC said in separate notices.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BCC Member Hafizur Rahman told BSS that they were fined because the charges against them were proven.

The directive comes more than three months after the competition watchdog slapped fine on Kazi Farms Ltd Tk5 crore and Suguna Food and Feeds Bangladesh Pvt Ltd Tk3.44 crore in the second week of October 2023.

Both the firms went to the higher court later challenging the orders.

Bangladesh / Top News

eggs / Bangladesh Competition Commission / price manipulation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

5h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

6h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

6h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

1h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

1h | Videos
Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

3h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

4h | Videos