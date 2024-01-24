Two firms fined Tk3.5cr for egg price manipulation

The Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has fined two leading poultry farms - Diamond Egg Ltd and CP Bangladesh - a total of Tk3.5 crore for their alleged collusive practices in artificially increasing the prices of eggs.

To this end, the judgment was published on Wednesday. Earlier, the commission gave a final order on this matter last Monday.

As per the judgment, Diamond Egg will have to pay Tk2.5 crore and CP Bangladesh Tk1 crore in 30 days from the day the order was issued, BCC said in separate notices.

BCC Member Hafizur Rahman told BSS that they were fined because the charges against them were proven.

The directive comes more than three months after the competition watchdog slapped fine on Kazi Farms Ltd Tk5 crore and Suguna Food and Feeds Bangladesh Pvt Ltd Tk3.44 crore in the second week of October 2023.

Both the firms went to the higher court later challenging the orders.