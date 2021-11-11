Prof Ahmedul Kabir appointed DGHS additional DG

The government has appointed Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir as the additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir's appointment was made following the retirement of Additional Director General Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, read the notification. He has served as the principal of Mugda Medical College since 2020. He is also the secretary general of Bangladesh Society of Medicine.

The newly appointed DGHS additional director general told The Business Standard that he would try to work for the development of health sector with the help of everyone.