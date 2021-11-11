Prof Ahmedul Kabir appointed DGHS additional DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

Prof Ahmedul Kabir appointed DGHS additional DG

The DGHS issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 07:38 pm
Prof Ahmedul Kabir appointed DGHS additional DG

The government has appointed Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir as the additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir's appointment was made following the retirement of Additional Director General Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, read the notification. He has served as the principal of Mugda Medical College since 2020.  He is also the secretary general of Bangladesh Society of Medicine.

The newly appointed DGHS additional director general told The Business Standard that he would try to work for the development of health sector with the help of everyone.

Top News / Health

DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

3h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

22h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

22h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills