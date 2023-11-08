Probe starts over alleged irregularities in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls

Ruhul Amin, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Brahmanbaria, initiated the investigation process on Wednesday (8 November). Photo: TBS
Ruhul Amin, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Brahmanbaria, initiated the investigation process on Wednesday (8 November). Photo: TBS

Authorities have launched the investigation into the allegations of irregularities in Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) by-elections today.

The launch of the investigation was announced in the presence of the journalists.

Ruhul Amin, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Brahmanbaria, initiated the investigation process on Wednesday (8 November).

Sharif Newaz Khan, nezarat deputy collector, Brahmanbaria, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

Md Joynal Abedin, additional superintendent of police (Special Branch) of Brahmanbaria, was also present at that time.

According to sources, the investigating officers will take accounts of the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer of Baratalla, Talshahar West, and Jatrapur government primary schools and the Nurania Hafizia Madrasa polling centres. They will also hold meetings with all law and order personnel stationed at these facilities.

When questioned regarding the investigation, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Ruhul Amin declined to comment on the matter. 

The investigation report is to be submitted within three days.

On Tuesday (7 November), the Election Commission postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections and announced an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in polling.

"At present, the commission is diligently scrutinising allegations of irregularities, rigging, and reported stamping of the boat symbol," EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told the media on Tuesday.

