Probe commission will show Zia’s involvement in Bangabandhu’s assassination: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said evidence of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's involvement in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will soon be made public by a probe commission.

He said when the investigation of Bangabandhu's assassination started, Ziaur Rahman was not charged. He had already passed away and in Bangladesh law, there is no provision for posthumous punishment.

The minister also added that the current government is committed to bringing back the killers of Bangabandhu and enforcing the court's verdict.

Regarding the formation of a probe commission to identify the conspirators in Bangabandhu's assassination, Huq said it was clear that more people were associated with the assassination than those seen to be directly involved.

"There was an elaborate conspiracy behind the assassination and we need to identify everyone involved and expose them to the people of Bangladesh," he added.

He said the process of forming a probe commission in this regard started on 8 March 2020 and as soon as the Covid-19 situation reasonably improves, details of the commission will be further made public.