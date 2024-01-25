Process of inking cooperation deal on judiciary with Saudi Arabia begins: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq at a meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan at the Secretariat on 25 January. Photo: UNB
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq has revealed that the process of signing an agreement on mutual cooperation between the judiciaries of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia has commenced.

Bangladesh has already sent the contents of the accord to Saudi Arabia, he said.

After meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan, the minister briefed the media at the Secretariat on Thursday (25 January).

The meeting also discussed its progress, which was fruitful, he added.

"The Saudi envoy told us that the Muslim world thinks Sheikh Hasina is their sister and they are interested to further strengthen this relationship," Huq said.

