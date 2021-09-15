Press Club criticises BB for seeking bank details of elected journalists

The National Press Club management committee strongly criticised a Bangladesh Bank directive to all commercial banks seeking banking information on elected journalists of national press club and other crucial journo platforms.

In a meeting of the committee, members said allegations can be investigated against any person but the move to launch a "sweeping decision against elected leaders of a particular professional" was motivated.

The move tarnishes the image of the entire journalist society and makes an organisation like the Jatiya Press Club questionable in an unprecedented manner, it said.

In a press release, the press club also said it vehemently protested the move and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

