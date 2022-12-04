Probe alleged lending irregularities of IBBL, SIBL and FSIBL: HC 

Court

TBS Report 
04 December, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Probe alleged lending irregularities of IBBL, SIBL and FSIBL: HC 

ACC, BB, BFIU, and CID have 4 months to submit their findings 

TBS Report 
04 December, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Probe alleged lending irregularities of IBBL, SIBL and FSIBL: HC 

The High Court (HC) has directed authorities concerned to probe reports of lending irregularities by Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) and First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL).

The HC, issuing a suo motu (voluntary) rule, also directed the authorities of the banks in question to submit the names and addresses of officials who dealt with the loans.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank (BB), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been asked to submit their findings by 5 April.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order following recent media reports on Sunday.

The HC bench has asked S Alam Group for an explanation on reports accusing the comonay taking Tk30,000 crore from IBBL.

The same bench also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take action against the persons involved in the loan scams should not be declared illegal. 

Secretaries at the ministries of finance, law and home affairs, the BB governor, the ACC chairman, and heads of BFIU and the CID have been made respondents to the rule.

The HC last week had asked a lawyer to file a writ petition regarding IBBL's alleged lending to ghost companies.

On 24 November, a Bangla national daily published a report suggesting about Tk7,000 lending by Islami Bank to shell corporations. The report said that the loans were taken against eight firms this year.

The ghost companies availed another Tk2,320 crore loans from SIBL and FSIBL similarly. According to the report, the firms altogether owe around Tk9,500 crores to these three banks.

Subsequently, The Business Standard published another report that suggested three more fake companies borrowed Tk900 crore each from IBBL just the next month of company registration.  

As the reported irregularities grabbed the headlines, many IBBL clients became worried about their deposits with the reputed private bank.

Top News

Bangladesh / High Court / IBBL / SIBL / FSIBL / loan scam / CID / BFIU / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

6h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

19h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

16h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

17h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

17h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill