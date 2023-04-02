Jatiya Press Club expresses concern over irresponsible journalism of Prothom Alo

BSS
02 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 10:35 pm

Managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) have expressed deep concern over the situation emerged from the daily Prothom Alo's irresponsible and unprofessional journalism in publishing the news by adding the statement of a different person to the photo of a child on the great Independence Day.

The JPC managing committee expressed their concern in a meeting yesterday, a press release said.

They said that such unprofessional and purposeful behavior of a leading newspaper is not expected.

Besides, they showed concern about the cases and arrests of journalists under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The committee said that it was necessary to send the complaint to the Press Council for preliminary verification of the facts raised before implementing this act in the case of journalists or news media.

In the light of specific recommendations, they requested the authority concerned to quickly amend some sections of this law or act and take special measures to stop misuse of it.

The committee hoped that this situation will end soon.

The meeting also strongly condemned the recent attack on journalists during an iftar party arranged by BNP.

With President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by JPC General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Committee's Senior Vice President Hasan Hafeez, Joint Secretaries Ayub Bhuiyan and Md Ashraf Ali and members Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Farid Hossain, Kalyan Saha and Momin Hossain.
 

