BFIU seeks bank account details of ‘Tritiyo Matra’ host Zillur Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 09:42 pm

It also asked the banks to provide similar information on the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), where Zillur Rahman is the executive director

Zillur Rahman. Photo: Collected from Facebook
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to provide the account details of Zillur Rahman, host of television talk show "Tritiyo Matra".

It also asked the banks to provide similar information on the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), where Zillur Rahman is the executive director.

The BFIU sought the bank account details as it obtained some concerning information regarding Zillur Rahman and CGS, said an official of the intelligence agency.

The BFIU letter has asked for details of Zillur Rahman's and CGS's bank accounts, card deposits and withdrawals within five working days, said, adding that the request also sought information about foreign deposits, if applicable.

"We routinely request account details from both individuals and organisations as part of our regular activities," he added.

Despite being an independent entity, BFIU operates under the supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, with the governor serving as the reporting head of the unit.

