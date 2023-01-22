Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment with Speaker

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment with Speaker

New president to be elected by 23 February

UNB
22 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 07:59 pm
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment with Speaker

The Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday sought an appointment from Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury for a meeting about holding the 22nd presidential election.

Confirming the matter, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told reporters that CEC Kazi Habibul Awal communicated with her and the meeting is likely to be held this week.

"During the meeting, CEC would come up with a draft schedule for the election and he would announce the schedule as per his convenient time," she said.

She said that the Election Commission Secretariat also contacted the Parliament Secretariat on the same day.

There will be no need to summon a Parliament session for the election, as per the law. Rather, a meeting will be called by the CEC for electing the president by the MPs. CEC will preside over that meeting. 

If there is only one candidate, that meeting will also not be required.

She said that the detailed schedule of the presidential election will be discussed in the CEC's meeting with her.

The Election Commission will declare a single candidate as the winner as per law.

Besides, EC secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters that the presidential election, due to the obligation of the law, the election must be held between 23 January and 23 February. As such, the Election Commission has started its preparation.

Explaining the law, he said that elections should be held within 90 days of the end of the term of the president.

Top News

presidential election / CEC / Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

11h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

2h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

1h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

4h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port